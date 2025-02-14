3 free agent cornerbacks the Houston Texans should target in 2025

Among the Houston Texans injuries in 2024, the secondary was hardest hit. From starters Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward, to reserves such as Jeff Okudah, they couldn't catch a break.

Even when healthy, the Texans could use another starter alongside Derek Stingley Jr, and plenty of quality corners are heading into free agency this year. While they have a handful of quality free agents to target, their money may be tied up in their own players.

Much of the Texans’ cap space will likely go to Stingley this year, who is eligible for a contract extension this winter. Just weeks ago, ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentioned Pat Surtain’s contract, four years/$96 million as the target for a potential Stingley deal. That may make adding a quality free agent challenging, but let’s take a look at several free agents the Texans should target.

Carlton Davis

Carlton Davis has had success anywhere he’s played. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Davis won Super Bowl LV and had nine interceptions and three forced fumbles in his six seasons with the team.

After being traded to the Detroit Lions, Davis totaled two interceptions and two forced fumbles in his lone season with the team. The Texans will have to break the bank for Davis, however. Spotrac projects Davis to sign a three-year/$41 M deal this off-season, or $13.8 million per year. The trio of Davis, Dere Stingley Jr, and Kamari Lassiter will not only allow Jalen Pitre to move black to Safety but will make a great cornerback trio.

Mike Hughes

Mike Hughes has bounced around the league quite a bit in his seven seasons. Playing for four teams, including the Minnesota Vikings where he was drafted in the first round.

Since entering the league, Hughes has totaled three interceptions, 27 passes defended, and seven forced fumbles. Hughes will come much cheaper than Davis will, with Spotrac projecting his value at three years/$13.8 million. At 28 years old, Hughes would likely play out a three-year contract at a top level still.

Rasul Douglas

Rasul Douglas has had quite a solid few years, spending the last two with the Buffalo Bills, and the Green Bay Packers before that. With the Bills, Douglas seemed to have a nose for the ball, four interceptions, and 13 passes defended from 2023-2024.

Douglas, 30, will look to sign one more big contract while he still can. Spotrac projects his next contract to pay him almost $12 million a year, a three-year/$35.7 contract. Signing Douglas allows for the Texans to keep their versatility in the secondary, with Pitre and Lassiter continuing to be moved around as needed.