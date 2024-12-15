5 important takeaways from Texans Week 15 win over Dolphins
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans improved to 9-5 with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
This was their first game after the bye and the victory means they can wrap up the division with one more win — or one more loss for the Indianapolis Colts.
With the playoffs nearly guaranteed, let's take a minute to look at five important takeaways from this win. There are some positives for sure, but the Texans have to address a few weaknesses if they want to make a run in the postseason.
Nico Collins is entering elite status
Houston rolled the dice on Nico Collins this offseason, signing him to a massive extension after his first 1,000-yard campaign. He repaid them by becoming one of the most dominant wideouts in the game.
Collins was leading the league in yardage before being injured in Week 5. Since returning, he's picked up where he left off, including a 119-yard outing in Week 13. This weekend, he didn't rack up a ton of yardage but he had multiple touchdowns.
Collins hauled in a six-yarder in the second quarter to give the Texans a 10-3 lead. That lead was extended to 20-6 when he caught his second, also from six yards out.
He only had 17 yards on the day but he made them count.
Second-half woes aren't solved
Houston had this game in control when they went up 20-6 with just over 11 minutes to play. Despite this, it came down to the wire as Miami made it 20-12 and had the ball with a chance to tie late in the game. The Texans held on this time, but they have to figure out how to keep their foot on the gas in the second half.
Texans injuries continue to pile up
Cade Stover wasn't active in Week 15 after needing an emergency appendectomy. With him already out, they suffered another injury at the position when Dalton Schultz landed hard on his shoulder and had to leave the game. Joe Mixon was also banged up and had to leave, but was able to get back into the game.
Injuries have been a problem all season and sadly, it doesn't appear to be slowing down for the Texans.
The offensive line is still a problem
C.J. Stroud was sacked seven times in this one, including late in the fourth quarter on third down. While trying to milk the clock — and an eight-point lead — Stroud and the offense had to give it back to Miami when he was hit for a seven-yard loss. There was also no room to run with Joe Mixon gaining just 23 yards on 12 rushing attempts.
The line has been dealing with a lot of injuries but even when they're fully healthy, they're an issue. Something has to get figured out or there could be an issue in the playoffs.
Derek Stingley, Jr. is on another level
Derek Stingley, Jr. has been playing out of his mind all season and that was the case again in Week 15. He recorded two interceptions in the second half, including one to secure the win.
With a 20-12 lead, the Texans had to punt but Miami couldn't come back thanks to Stingley. He took the ball away from Tyreek Hill, allowing the offense to kneel down and run the clock out.
Houston is now 9-5 and can win the division if the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Denver Broncos.