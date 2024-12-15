Latest Grant DuBose injury updates after terrifying moment against Texans
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are facing off in Week 15 but the game took a backseat to a scary situation on Sunday.
Miami wide receiver Grant DuBose attempted to catch a pass from Tua Tagovailoa but couldn't haul it in. That was in large part due to a hit from Calen Bullock, which resulted in DuBose being unable to get up.
The game was paused for more than 10 minutes as medical professionals were on the field trying to safely get the wideout off the turf. The updates were minimal but they did have to remove his jersey and it appeared he had oxygen as he was being carted off.
DuBose's arms were also strapped down, as pointed out by Kevin Harlan during the broadcast, which prevented him from giving the thumbs up.
Bullock was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, giving the Dolphins 15 yards and a fresh set of downs. They wound up scoring on the drive, making it a 20-12 contest.
It's a tough look for the Texans, who were involved in a nasty hit two weeks ago when Azeez Al-Shaair hit Trevor Lawrence late.
Grant DuBose update
He was taken to a nearby hospital with a head injury according to the broadcast and was still receiving treatment prior to the ambulance leaving.
This was his first game since September after being put on the IR with a shoulder injury.
UPDATE: Aaron WIlson reports that DuBose is in stable condition but will remain in the hospital overnight.