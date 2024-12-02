4 winners & 2 losers from Texans narrow win over Jaguars in Week 13
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans finally scored a second-half touchdown. After putting up just one over the past six games, they scored two in their 23-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Not only was it important to get the victory as they head into the Week 14 bye, but the offense finally finding it's rhythm in the second half could offer a huge boost down the stretch.
It wasn't pretty, but the Texans are 8-5 and get a week off to prepare for the final push into the postseason. That said, let's check out these four winners and two losers from their Week 13 win.
Winner: Derek Stingley, Jr., CB
Derek Stingley, Jr. continues to prove he's one of the best cornerbacks in the game. In Week 14, he was sticking to every receiver he lined up against, earning praise from John McClain for his work.
He recorded his third interception of the season and broke up three passes.
Loser: Azeez Al-Shaair, LB
An ugly play took the focus away from the game for a while when Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair delivered a nasty hit on Trevor Lawrence. Al-Shaair was ejected from the game and a brawl ensued from the hit.
Al-Shaair has already been heavily criticized for the play and could be facing a suspension. It was dangerous and uncalled for, but we can also say this isn't the norm from the veteran linebacker.
Winner: Nico Collins, WR
The Houston offense struggled without Nico Collins and it's easy to see why. He had another 100-yard outing, going for 119 on eight receptions. He didn't score a touchdown but he's the one who delivered whenever C.J. Stroud needed a big play.
Collins is the only receiver in the NFL averaging more than 100 yards per game right now. It's fair to ask if he could have threatened any league records if not for the hamstring injury suffered in Week 5.
Loser: Jeff Okudah, CB
Playing in just his third game of the season, Jeff Okudah didn't have a great outing. He was targeted often, with Trevor Lawrence going after him early.
He was quickly taken out after one drive where he couldn't stick with Parker Washington. Houston has had health issues with their secondary and hoped Okudah could help them out. That wasn't the case on Sunday.
Winner: Dalton Schultz, TE
Heading into this game, Dalton Schultz was still looking for his first touchdown of the season. He finally recorded that when he caught a 22-yarder from Stroud in the fourth quarter.
He finished second on the team with five receptions and 61 yards. Houston needed all of that to pull off the win.
Winner: Joe Mixon, RB
Last week was one to forget for Joe Mixon. He ran for just 22 yards on 14 attempts, which was the second time in three weeks he was held under two yards per attempt.
Against the Jags, he finished with 101 yards on 20 attempts and ran a touchdown in the third quarter. That was a historic outing for him as he's just the third player in NFL history to gain 100 yards with a touchdown in six road games during the same season.
His final run was on 3rd-and-4, and went for eight yards. He not only topped the century mark but sealed the win for his team with that conversion.