4 players Texans should target at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, as all teams have until Nov. 5 to make any deals this season. The Houston Texans have been named in trade speculation all year as both buyers and sellers.
They're expected to be willing to trade players such as Robert Woods, who is buried on their depth chart. They also could look to make a move to bolster their roster for the playoff run.
If Houston wants to do that, here's a look at four players who might be available and would fill a need.
Jonathan Jones, CB, New England Patriots
There's a lot of talk surrounding Greg Newsome II as a potential trade piece but the Cleveland Browns defensive back is highly overrated. He's one of the best in the NFL when it comes to celebrating an overthrown ball or a big play that's about to be overturned due to a penalty, but he's also quick to give up the big play. The Texans know this as Nico Collins destroyed him repeatedly in the AFC Wild Card Game.
Instead of going after the player they decided to pick on in the postseason, Houston could see if the Patriots are willing to move Jonathan Jones. Capable of playing the slot and outside, Jones has been a regular starter for the Patriots for the past three seasons. His best campaign was in 2022 when he had 11 pass defenses and four picks. Even though he's not turning the ball over at a high rate, he has a coverage grade of 71.3 this season according to Pro Football Focus, showing he can still hold his own.
Jones isn't a long-term answer but he can help the Texans navigate injuries this year. He also doesn't have a massive price tag in 2025, which is the case for Newsome who will be due nearly $14 million.
Joel Bitonio, G, Cleveland Browns
Rather than calling the Browns about Newsome, the Texans might want to ask them about one of their veteran offensive linemen, Joel Bitonio. A second-round pick from Nevada in 2014, Bitonio is a five-time All-Pro and the longest-tenured player on the team. He's not someone who would request a trade but that doesn't mean the team might not be willing to make a move.
Cleveland has a terrible salary cap situation on their hands due to the plethora of huge contracts Andrew Berry has handed out. None are worse than the fully-guaranteed $230 million deal he signed Deshaun Watson to, but that one cannot be moved. That's why other veterans on the team could be in danger.
Early estimates from Over The Cap have the Browns at more than $4.5 million in the red in 2025. Bitonio is set to be the fourth-highest-paid player on the team with a cap hit of $14.33 million. They would still take a hit in trading him but could save themselves a huge chunk of that. His salary might even make him more affordable via trade and it would fix arguably the biggest weakness on Houston's offense.
Adam Butler, DT, Las Vegas Raiders
Houston needs help at defensive tackle and the Las Vegas Raiders could be willing to move Adam Butler. He's been a starter for them and their depth is questionable given the injury to Christian Wilkins, but they're not exactly contending for a playoff spot at 2-5.
Butler is also a free agent at the end of the season, so moving him would make sense. Get something now for a player who is already 30, rather than lose him for nothing in the offseason.
A seventh-year veteran, Butler has 169 tackles and 22 career sacks. This season, he already has 28 tackles, the same number he had in 17 games during the 2023 campaign. However, he had 5.0 sacks last year as a reserve and has yet to record one in 2024. While he's not getting after the quarterback as much as he has in the past, Butler is playing well against the run, which is a greater need for Houston.
Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals
Jimmie Ward has been unable to stay healthy since joining the Texans and that's not likely to change anytime soon. Instead of holding out hope that he's going to finally have some good luck in that department, Houston could swing for the fences and target Budda Baker.
As is the case with most of the players on this list, Baker is set for free agency in 2025, making him a rental for the postseason push. The Arizona Cardinals might be willing to move on from Baker if they're not interested in an extension. The only question there is whether or not they want to sell at 3-4. Perhaps they can still make a run, and he would be an integral piece.
If they did want to deal Baker, he would be an ideal fit in Houtson's defense. The hard-hitting safety has no problem bringing the heat in the run game but is also a capable defender in coverage. He doesn't record many interceptions, but Baker is a game-changer who has 67 tackles in seven games this season.