3 likeliest trade destinations for Robert Woods
By Ryan Heckman
With plenty of storylines going on throughout the league, and the Houston Texans getting set for what should be an exciting game in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, another constant theme recently has been trade talk.
It hasn't been only trade talk, but action. The action has seen players like Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and Cam Akers get dealt in recent trades. This leads many fans to wonder ... what's next?
Could the Texans get involved in trade talks? You bet.
One of the names that's come up in reference to Houston is wide receiver Robert Woods.
Woods has been mentioned in trade rumors for quite a while now, and with such a deep receiving core in Houston, it makes sense, even with Nico Collins missing some time right now.
If the Texans were to go out and find a trade partner for Woods, though, which teams make the most sense?
Logical landing spots for Texans wide receiver Robert Woods
Buffalo Bills
Even after trading for Amari Cooper, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said live on the Pat McAfee Show that he's open to more deals and that the Bills are "all-in" so long as they have Josh Allen at quarterback.
More Texans news:
It would be a fun story, for Woods, to go back where it all began in Buffalo and in order to try and make a Super Bowl run with the Bills (no, it wouldn't be fun for Texans fans). Woods could still help out that receiving core led by Cooper, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins.
Kansas City Chiefs
As they will be with any wide receiver trade rumor, the Chiefs are going to be brought up, here. It only makes sense after they lost Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown for the season due to injury. While JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Xavier Worthy try to pick up the slack, the team's depth at wide receiver isn't exactly lavish.
Woods could be another excellent veteran presence for Patrick Mahomes and is as close to a plug-and-play wide receiver the Chiefs could go after before the deadline.
Los Angeles Chargers
Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the LA Chargers have been competitive so far this season. At 3-2, they're trying to keep up with the aforementioned Chiefs. And, they're doing so without a true star at the receiver position.
While Woods isn't a "star," he'd be able to offer their offense some much-needed depth. The group is led by rookie Ladd McConkey, former first-round pick Quentin Johnston and veterans Josh Palmer and D.J. Chark. The Chargers would likely also be in on a reunion with Mike Williams, so we know they're interested in getting some help before the deadline.