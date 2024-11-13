4 bold predictions: Houston Texans defense gets after Cowboys QB in Week 11
By Randy Gurzi
When the schedule was released, it appeared Week 11 would be one of the premier games. The Houston Texans would head to AT&T Stadium to face their in-state rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on Monday Night Football.
Both teams made it into the playoffs a year ago with double-digit wins. Houston was led by a young quarterback in C.J. Stroud and built a strong roster around him. Dallas, for some reason, decided not to invest around their veteran QB, instead putting everything on the shoulders of Dak Prescott.
That proved to be a disaster as they limp into Week 11 at 3-6 and Prescott is out for the season. That means this match won't have the same intrigue, but that's good for Houston. They need to put a two-game losing streak behind them, which could happen if these four bold predictions come true.
4. Joe Mixon has a day to remember
Joe Mixon had his four-game streak of 100-yards broken in Week 10, running for just 46 yards on 25 attempts. He did keep his touchdown streak going but he showed frustration at the lack of yardage on the ground.
This week is exactly what he needs to get back to triple digits. The Cowboys are 31st in the NFL with 1,369 yards surrendered on the ground. They're also 31st in rushing, meaning the Texans will try and control the clock with Mixon while putting pressure on Dallas to pass. That formula should lead to more than 100 yards and at least two trips to the end zone.
3. Derek Stingley, Jr. gets two picks
Earlier this season, head coach DeMeco Ryans said Derek Stingley, Jr. had "probably the best hands on the team." He even joked about getting him reps at wide receiver.
In Week 10, he had a chance at an interception, which would have been his second of the year. Stingley, who had both hands on the ball, ended up letting it slip through – but it was still a great play to get under the pass.
More Texans News:
On Monday Night Football, look for Stingley to make up for the missed opportunity — and prove his coach right by showing off his hands. In this bold prediction, he records two picks off the backup QBs in Dallas.
2. Nico Collins returns, goes for triple digits
Nico Collins is expected to play in Week 11 and this bold prediction assumes that will hold true. Collins was injured in Week 5 and already had a league-leading 567 yards. He's missed the past five games with a hamstring injury but picks up where he left off. Facing a Dallas defense that's given up 1,897 yards in nine games, Collins announces his return with more than 100 yards.
1. Texans defense records five sacks
One of the surprises in Week 10 was that Cooper Rush was sacked just once. Dallas has had problems with pass protection but he got the ball out quickly — although inaccurately. Trey Lance replaced him by the end of the game and was sacked twice. He held onto the ball longer and had more yards per attempt, but the pressure got there when he tired to push it downfield.
Seeing how poorly the dump-offs went, Dallas should try and open up the offense in Week 11. Perhaps that will lead to a few big plays for CeeDee Lamb but it will mean just as many big plays will be ther for the Texans' defense.
That's why this final bold prediction is that Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson, Jr. (hopefully), and Denico Autry all get into the backfield as Houston records five sacks.