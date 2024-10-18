3 Bold Predictions in Week 7: Shorthanded Texans slow down Jordan Love
By Randy Gurzi
Looking for win No. 6 on the season, the Houston Texans head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Houston is coming off their biggest win this year after knocking off the New England Patriots 41-21 in Gillette Stadium.
New England is in a rebuilding season, and they were starting Drake Maye for the first time. The Packers pose a much stronger threat as an established team — one that made it to the second round of the NFC playoffs last year.
A win in Green Bay would do wonders for the Texans' confidence going forward and they could pick up that victory if these three bold predictions come true.
Will Anderson, Jr. picks up two more sacks
Will Anderson, Jr. was a one-man wrecking crew last weekend. He sacked Drake Maye three times and batted a pass in the air that was intercepted by Eric Murray. Anderson was named the AFC Player of the Week for his efforts.
This weekend, he's going to have a tough matchup with Zach Tom, who is playing very well at right tackle for the Packers. Tom is currently a top-10 tackle, according to PFF, but he hasn't faced anyone of Anderson's caliber yet this year. Both men will have their share of victories during the game but Anderson is a force right now and should still make a huge impact in the game. That's why this prediction has him picking up two more sacks.
Joe Mixon goes for 150 yards
Houston was thrilled to have Joe Mixon back on the field after missing three games. He got their running game back on track with 102 yards on the ground, 30 through the air, and two touchdowns. In addition to the two scores, Mixon had another massive highlight when he broke free for a 59-yard gain.
Green Bay has been good against the run, surrendering just 660 yards on the ground. They've also had issues in pass defense, which is why this prediction is considered bold. Despite the Packers' being tough to run against, Mixon racks up 150 yards on the ground to help keep some of the pressure off the shoulders of C.J. Stroud.
Jordan Love held to under 220 yards passing, two picks
Another "against the grain prediction" here as the Texans' defense rises to the occasion against Jordan Love.
In his second season as the starter, Love has 1,131 yards and 12 touchdowns. That's a lot of yardage when you realize he's played just four games. Houston knows it won't be easy to stop him, especially with Kamari Lassiter and Jimmie Ward injured.
As good as Love has been, there are reasons to believe Houston can slow him down. One is that he's thrown a lot of incompletions, with a percentage of 58.9. He's also had six interceptions. That shows you that Love is fine taking chances, which could play into the hands of the Texans' defense. In this final prediction, Houston is able to hold Love under 220 yards while forcing two picks.