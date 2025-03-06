3 potential landing spots for Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs

The Stefon Diggs trade may not have worked out quite as the Houston Texans had hoped, but Diggs still has some good years left. At 31 years old, Diggs will be a free agent for the first time in his career, and he has quite a few suitors when free agency opens next week.

Coming off of a torn ACL, Diggs may need to sign a one-year deal, and Spotrac projects him to sign for $13.5M. Plenty of teams who are looking for a talented wide receiver have the cap space to make that move happen.

READ MORE: Texans should go after recently released defensive lineman from Seahawks

Unfortunately for Diggs, there’s a plethora of talented wide receivers available this off-season. Whether through free agency, the draft, or available for trade, making any contract Diggs is offered a small one. Let’s take a look at several potential landing spots for Diggs.

Kansas City Chiefs

This may not be the team that Texans fans want to see, but the Chiefs have been linked to many available star receivers, including Diggs.

With most of their wide receiver room entering free agency, it’s safe to say the Chiefs will be in the market for another big-play receiver to line up with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs haven’t been afraid to take chances at the receiver position, bringing in DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown in 2024. Diggs could be their next weapon with Patrick Mahomes.

New England Patriots

The Patriots should be taking a look at almost every receiver that becomes available. With Drake Maye on his rookie contract and showing flashes of success in 2024, the Patriots need to be going all in to put weapons around Maye.

With $128M to spend next week, according to Spotrac, it’s safe to say the Patriots will be big spenders, and wide receiver will be their main focus. New England saw some success from their wide receivers last year, with Demario Douglas and Keyshon Boutte combining for 1,210 yards and six touchdowns.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have publicly moved on from star receiver Cooper Kupp, and have two other receivers entering free agency in Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson. The Rams are going year-to-year with star QB Matthew Stafford, and giving him a star receiver in Diggs will help them look to make it out of the NFC again. The Rams could spend in free agency for one last go with Matthew Stafford, and with $54M in cap space, according to Spotrac, could make a potential Diggs contract doable.