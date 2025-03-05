Texans should go after recently released defensive lineman from Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks made a couple of moves on Tuesday to clear up salary cap space and the Houston Texans could benefit from one of them.

Seattle released four players as they said goodbye to defensive tackles Roy Robertson-Harris and Dre'Mont Jones as well as safety Rayshawn Jenkins, and offensive tackle George Fant.

Of the four, the Texans should be interested in Jones, who would be an upgrade at the 3-tech for them.

Jones was a third-round pick out of Ohio State who spent four years with the Denver Broncos. He developed into one of the top interior pass rushers in the game, recording 22 sacks during his tenure in the Mile High City.

His performance led several teams to pursue him as a free agent in 2023. Ultimately, Jones agreed to a three-year, $51.53 million deal with Seattle.

The Seahawks utilized him as a linebacker, defensive end, and defensive tackle — taking advantage of his size (6-foot-3, 281 pounds). He recorded 77 tackles and 8.5 sacks in two seasons but never lived up to his contract.

Texans predicted to release their own pass-rushing D-tackle

Houston has a similar situation on their hands. They signed Denico Autry to a two-year, $20 million contract in 2024. Fresh off an 11.5 sack season for the Tennessee Titans, he was supposed to provide them with an interior rush while Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter attacked the edge.

Autry missed seven games, however, with six coming due to a suspension. He gave the Texans just 13 tackles and 3.0 sacks, leading to predictions that he could be a cap casualty this offseason.

If so, Houston could try and lure in a replacement by going for Jones — or former Texan Sheldon Rankins. Either way, it would be an upgrade at an important position for them.

