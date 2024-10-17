3 players Texans should target at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Randy Gurzi
With the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline coming up, teams are beginning to make moves. The one getting the most discussed trade was between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders with Davante Adams re-joining Aaron Rodgers. A less-publicized move involved the Houston Texans, who sent Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings.
Akers was helping to fill in for Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce, but he no longer had a role with both back in the lineup. Minnesota, on the other hand, was looking to replace Aaron Jones, who was sent to the IR.
Houston is no stranger to injuries with several key players still out. With that being the case, here's a look at some potential depth pieces they could add at the deadline.
Tony Fields II, LB, Cleveland Browns
The Texans linebacker corps could use some reinforcements with Christian Harris on the IR and Azeez Al-Shaair battling a knee injury. One potential fit is Tony Fields II, who is in the final year of his rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland already traded Amari Cooper to the Bills, so they're clearly in "selling mode" with a record of 1-5. Fields is currently on the IR but is eligible to return after missing the past five games. It was said his ankle injury wasn't serious, so as long as he's healthy, he could be an option.
Fields played in all 45 career games with 10 starts. He has 88 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception. He scored a touchdown on both turnovers he recorded.
Markquese Bell, S, Dallas Cowboys
In 2023, Dan Quinn utilized Markquese Bell as a linebacker and he had some good moments. Bell finished with 94 tackles and four pass defenses while proving to be a solid option in coverage. His issue was run defense, which is why Mike Zimmer moved him back to safety when he took over.
Through the first six games, Bell has hardly seen the field and has just four tackles — while playing 23 snaps on base defense and 96 on special teams. Houston already has a need at safety and the injury to Jimmie Ward only makes it more of a concern. Bell isn't a big-name addition but he could provide a spark.
Bobby Brown III, DT, Los Angeles Rams
Houston has an impressive group of pass rushers, which will only become more daunting with the return of Denico Autry. What they don't have is a true run-stuffing nose tackle. Folorunso Fatukasi has been manning that role but they could look for an upgrade, with Bobby Brown III being an option.
The Los Angeles Rams are another team that could be selling at the deadline following a 1-4 start. If so, Brown could make sense as a trade piece given that he's set for free agency in 2025. Brown is a massive lineman at 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds and specializes in stopping the run. Adding a player like that could be exactly what this defense needs to hold up against the best teams in the AFC.