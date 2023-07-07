Houston Texans: signing safety Jimmie Ward deemed ‘best move of the offseason’
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans have been very busy this off-season. In the midst of finding a quick solution to an ongoing rebuild, the Texans have been hard at work stockpiling assets. There are no shortages of new faces in the blue and white from free agency signings to new prospects via the NFL Draft.
In a recent 2023 Houston Texans offseason report via Pro Football Focus, one move stood out above the rest this offseason; the signing of longtime 49ers safety Jimmie Ward.
""Ward will bring sorely needed veteran leadership and stability to the Texans’ secondary. Specifically, he should help balance and improve the play of 2022 rookie safety Jalen Pitre, who came down with six interceptions (and dropped four more) but also missed a league-leading 36 tackles last season.""- Pro Football Focus
The signing of Jimmie Ward provides the Houston Texans with service in three critical areas as a new regime embarks on its first campaign; familiarity with the coaching staff, stability in the back end of the secondary, and a needed veteran leader in a locker room full of young talent.
With the influx of safety talent in San Fransisco last season, Ward took a bit of a back seat in terms of playing time but he still proved effective. In 12 games last season (5 starts), Ward recorded 50 total tackles, five defended passes, three interceptions, and a forced fumble.
Currently projecting as a starter in the Houston Texans secondary, the 31-year-old is expected to play a prominent role in an improved defensive unit. His contributions will be among the most important for a unit expected by many to take a leap in play as soon as the 2023 season.