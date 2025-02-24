Is Texans' next big-play receiver hiding in Seattle’s potential roster shakeup?

Nico Collins has developed into a true No. 1 wide receiver for the Houston Texans. Despite missing five games in 2024 with a hamstring injury, Collins still recorded over 1,000 yards for the second year in a row.

As good as he is, we saw he can’t do it alone.

Houston struggled on offense down the stretch last season, and while most of that was due to poor pass protection, the lack of consistent help beyond Collins was just as devastating. That’s why wide receiver is in play at No. 25 overall.

Of course, the Texans could turn to free agency to fill their current roster hole—which would free them up to focus on the offensive line in the early rounds of the NFL Draft. Stefon Diggs is the most discussed option, but a more affordable route might emerge as teams make cuts due to salary cap restrictions.

For example, Cole Thompson of Texans Wire identified five players ESPN predicts could be released who’d be capable of helping Houston. One of those is veteran wideout Tyler Lockett.

"Lockett has been demoted to WR3 in Seattle, but he’d be WR2 for Houston if the AFC South franchise brought him in. He’d thrive in the slot for C.J. Stroud after averaging 84 catches over his first nine years with the Seahawks."

A 10-year veteran, Lockett has spent his entire career in Seattle, but that could change in 2025. If the Seahawks move on, his addition would be a smart move for Houston.

He’s not the same player he was when he racked up 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons (2019-2022), but he still posted 600 yards and two touchdowns on 49 receptions last year. Those numbers were a drop from his career average, but he also saw just 74 targets—compared to over 100 targets every year since 2019.

In Houston’s offense, Lockett could serve as a No. 2 wideout capable of stretching the field and taking pressure off Collins. He’d also allow Tank Dell to take his time rehabbing his knee injury without stunting Dell’s progress once he returns.

