3 free agents the Texans should bring back

The offseason is here once again, which means it is time for the Houston Texans' front office to determine which players will leave in free agency and which ones should stay.

There are some well-known names, such as Stefon Diggs, to consider keeping a roster spot for, but how impactful will a 32-year-old wide receiver be coming off of an ACL tear? That is just one question for general manager Nick Caserio and company to consider. This is why they are in charge of the roster makeup.

Diggs is just one of over 20 players the front office needs to decide on, according to overthecap.com and its free agency tracker

These are just a few suggestions to help give Caserio and the Texans some good players to re-sign before free agency officially begins, and are allowed to go anywhere.

Jon Weeks

Weeks is the least sexy name on the list. However, when the special teams game has been as good as it has been for as long as it has, what is the reason for breaking that up?

There really is no reason to change the chemistry. From the snap to the hold to the kick, the field goal unit has been at an 86% conversion rate since the start of the 2020s.

While the long snapper is the least sexy part of all of it, it takes a good one for the operation to be that consistently good for a prolonged period of time, making Weeks a guy the Texans should prioritize bringing back.

Folorunso Fatukasi

Texans FA this offseason & what I would do with each one:



WR Stefon Diggs - KEEP

WR Robert Woods

DT Folorunso Fatukasi - KEEP

S Eric Murray - Solid Depth, KEEP?

DT Mario Edwards Jr - KEEP

DE Derek Barnett - KEEP

LB Neville Hewitt - KEEP

LB Devin White

RB Dare Ogunbowale - KEEP… — Dylan Delgatto (@DDelgattoNFL) January 19, 2025

Fatukasi played in just 11 games, which is something of a concern going forward. However, his impact, namely in stopping the run, was notable for the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL.

In the six games Fatukasi missed, Houston allowed 753 yards on the ground, an average of 125 per game. If you take that average and expand it for an entire season's worth of games, the Texans would have allowed 2,133 rushing yards this season, which would have been the 20th-best defense against the run.

Obviously, that is a massive drop off. Although, that statistic is not the craziest part. Those 753 rushing yards allowed by Houston in Fatukasi's absence amount to nearly 40% of the total yards (1938) the Texans allowed on the ground all season.

Fatukasi and his impact on the run defense is palpable. Houston cannot afford to lose the defensive tackle in free agency.

Eric Murray

Murray is less of a starter but a great depth player to have around. Jalen Pitre missed a significant stretch of the season, as did Jimmie Ward. Murray filled in admirably in their absence.

Additionally, the secondary is young in Houston and could still use a veteran leader. Murray could be that voice for the Texans while still making an impact on the field.

Nick Caserio and the rest of the front office have plenty of decisions to make on expiring contracts, but these are a few players the team should bring back (or at least consider it).