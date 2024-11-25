Texans loss to Titans gets even worse with Jalen Pitre injury update
By Ryan Heckman
Don't look now, but the Houston Texans are amidst a mini crisis. The team has dropped three of four and, after a 5-1 start, they're sitting with a record of 7-5.
Fortunately, the division is still Houston's for the taking with the next-closest threat, the Indianapolis Colts, at 5-7.
But, after losing in Week 12 to the Tennessee Titans and again, three of their last four, there is a bit of reason to worry. Not to mention, the Texans didn't just lose the game on Sunday. The loss also came with a price.
In this game came a loss within the loss as Texans stud safety Jalen Pitre left with a pectoral injury. Now, NFL insider Tom Pelissero of NFL Media is reporting a tough reality check for Pitre's immediate future in the latest injury update.
According to the insider, Pitre "is expected to miss multiple weeks with a partial pectoral tear suffered Sunday."
Pelissero added that Pitre is not scheduled to undergo surgery at the moment and he hopes to return sometime this season. He also noted that surgery could be necessary in the future, but it sounds like Pitre would rather rest up, play through it for the most part, and deal with surgery after the season is over.
Jalen Pitre may return just in time for a crucial stretch
Although it remains to be seen when exactly Pitre will be able to return, as his timetable hasn't specifically been set, maybe the best-case scenario would be a three-week absence.
This coming weekend, the Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and, without flat-out calling this game a "gimme," we all know what should happen. Hopefully, the Texans take care of business.
More Texans news:
After Week 13 against the Jags, Houston will get a much-needed bye week. This comes at a good time for Pitre's injury, of course. Following their bye week, the Texans take on the Miami Dolphins at home, which could be a tall task.
Since the return of Tua Tagovailoa, Miami has looked worlds better. That will be a test.
The following week is where it would be ideal to have Pitre back, as the Texans travel to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a brutal road matchup. That's a big one, but even the following week, things don't let up as the Texans will get the Baltimore Ravens at home.
If Pitre is able to return by the Chiefs game, that would be a monumental series of events. For right now, again, there's no official timetable. But, we're staying hopeful.