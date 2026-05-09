The NFL has recently updated the 2026 offseason schedule, giving fans the opportunity to know when they will be able to see their favorite Houston Texans players and new additions in preparation for the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

Summary of important Texans offseason dates

For the Texans, offseason preparations began with voluntary offseason workouts on April 20, just ahead of this year's draft. With the 2026 NFL Draft now complete, attention shifted to the next key milestone: rookie minicamp. This year's session was set for three days, starting May 7th and concluding May 9th, all at the Texans' home field at Reliant Stadium.

The incoming class of rookies—Keylan Ruthledge, Kayden McDonald, Marlin Klein, and others—were allotted a true introduction to the city and its resident Houstonians , along with orientations and training seminars to help them navigate their first year as professional athletes in the NFL. They'll also get to hit the field in their Houston Texans gear several times.

Up next, after the rookies' first crack at the NFL pro life, come OTAs (Organized Team Activities). This year's offseason OTA workouts will start in late May and conclude in early June. The complete list of dates is as follows:

May 27-29

June 1-2

June 4

OTAs are the true start of mixing in the old players and new arrivals. Offseason additions like David Montgomery will get to see how they initially fit into the team’s scheme for the upcoming season. It’ll also be star quarterback CJ Stroud’s opportunity to see his new offensive line in action. But not at 100 percent capacity, as offseason OTAs prohibit live contact and tackling is strictly prohibited. Still, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 are a thing, plus trench drills.

The last leg of the 2026 off-season will be the team's mandatory mini-camp. The Texans' mandatory mini camp will take place five days after OTAs wrap up, running from June 9 to June 11. This phase of offseason workouts is more for coaches to assess the talent on the roster and make adjustments and changes if needed, before getting the team up to or down to the 90-player threshold before the start of NFL training camps. This is one of the major make-or-break windows, especially for undrafted rookie free agents. And in this year's URFA class, the Texans do have a few names of note to be mindful of, such as former Oregon running back Noah Whittington and Dominic Bailey, an interior defensive lineman for the Tennessee Volunteers.

We are still a few months from the 2026-2027 NFL preseason. The Texans and other franchises have plenty to do, with offseason workouts helping sort out a talented roster expected to contend for the Lombardi trophy next February.