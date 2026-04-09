ESPN Analyst declares a Super Bowl for the Texans amid C.J. Stroud hysteria

Heading into the playoffs last season, the Houston Texans faced their best opportunity to make a Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

They had a “Super Bowl caliber” defense, and a Bo-Nix-less Denver Broncos squad waiting for them in a theoretical AFC Championship game matchup (ankle fracture). All that stood in their way was a Divisional round meeting with the New England Patriots, who were seen as highly unproven in spite of their 14-3 record and second-overall seed in the AFC (due to their comically weak strength of schedule).

Unfortunately, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud proceeded to have arguably the worst two-game stretch for a signal caller in playoff history, punctuated by a four-interception outing against the Patriots that resulted in a disappointing 28-16 Texans loss.

Though it’s already been stated ad nauseum, it bears repeating that Stroud was/is seen as the primary reason for Houston’s Santa Clara aspirations being snuffed out in embarrassing fashion. It’s the reason that many in and around the fanbase are hesitant about crowning him as the undisputed starter of the future, and it’s seen as the reason for why he won’t be cashing in this offseason on a potentially historic extension.

However, former The Ringer Senior Writer, and current host of This is Football, Kevin Clark believes that , just as much as Stroud was made out to be the biggest weakness for the Texans, he should just as much be seen as the” X-factor” that can take Houston to its first Super Bowl title.

Kevin Clark believes Texans’ Stroud is the key to a Super Bowl trip

Appearing on an episode of ESPN’s Get Up this morning, Clark expounded on Stroud being the deciding factor for Houston, as well as citing Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold as the template for their future postseason hopes.

“I don’t think it’s an overstatement to say that he (Stroud) is the biggest X-factor in the league. Because, we just saw the Seattle Seahawks ride ‘above average’ quarterback play and an elite defense to a Super Bowl. The Texans’ defense is just as good, and C.J. Stroud has the capability to be a lot better than Sam Darnold. So, if C.J. Stroud regains that form (speaking of 2023), we’re talking about a Super Bowl. Take a step forward, it’s Super Bowl.”

In referencing Darnold’s “above average” quarterback play, I presume Clark was alluding to Darnold’s 2025 playoff resume and not his regular season numbers. Even still, his statement is still a bit of a misnomer.

Across his three postseason games against the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams and eventually the New England Patriots, Darnold racked up 672 yards (7.4 average, 61.5% completion), five touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 102.4.

His best came against the aforementioned Rams, when he went nuclear in a historic shootout against quarterback Matthew Stafford for 346 yards (9.6 average, 69.4% completion), three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 127.8 passer rating. It also needs to be mentioned that Darnold did this against the 13th, 10th and fourth-best league scoring defenses respectively.

Darnold didn’t light up the stat sheet every game, but he still had to show up when his team needed him the most, whether it was as a gun-slinger for gaudy yardage, or as a game manager who understood to just trust his teammates and not turn the ball over. Darnold answered the bell in every needed form and fashion.

In that sense, Stroud can learn a lot from Darnold’s postseason run.

Stroud can learn and apply a lot from Sam Darnold’s Super Bowl run

With another offseason in offensive coordinator Nick Caley’s system, and general manager Nick Caserio adding impact players at multiple offensive positions this offseason, Stroud is being put in prime position to regain his rookie season “aura.”

The former 4,000-yard passer, Pro Bowler and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winner has all the individual tools necessary to be one of the best passers in the NFL, he just has to put it all together at a time where defenses have adjusted to his primary tendencies and sensibilities.

Darnold demonstrated hard work, perseverance and sound situational awareness can lead to ultimate success, even though it took him eight seasons and five teams to get here. Stroud is a little over four years younger than Darnold, and he had a much more prolific start to his career than he did. He just has to regroup, continue to get better and take advantage of the opportunity that’s presenting itself in 2026. Stroud can accomplish what Darnold did much quicker and with four less teams to visit. Now, he just has to go out and show it.