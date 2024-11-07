Will Nico Collins play play in Week 10 as Houston Texans face the Lions
By Randy Gurzi
Nico Collins was off to an incredible start this season. In just five games, one of which he was lost in the first half, the fourth-year player had already recorded 567 yards and three touchdowns on 45 receptions. He then suffered a hamstring injury while scoring a 67-yard touchdown in the Houston Texans win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
He wound up on the IR and was still leading the NFL in receiving yards one week into his absence. With him out, the Texans' offense hasn't been nearly as explosive. Joe Mixon has kept things on track with his impressive running but the passing attack has suffered. It went from bad to worse when Stefon Diggs was lost to a torn ACL in Week 8.
Week 10 against the Detroit Lions provides us the first chance to see Collins return to the lineup. He's sat out for the required four games, so Houston can activate him at any time. But will that happen before Sunday's game?
As of Thursday morning, we don't have a definitive answer. Collins has yet to practice, sitting out as the team got together on Wednesday. Despite not practicing, the reports surrounding Collins have been encouraging.
Aaron Wilson reported that he passed all the necessary hamstring tests and has had no setbacks in his recovery.
The good news for Houston is that Tank Dell had his first 100-yard game in Week 9 as he replaced Collins and Diggs. Perhaps that will get him on track and once Collins is back, the offense can be explosive once again.