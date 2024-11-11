Toro Times
Nico Collins surprise addition to Texans inactive list in Week 8 against Lions

The Houston Texans hoped Nico Collins would return in Week 10 but that won't be the case as he's listed among their inactive players.

By Randy Gurzi

Houston Texans, Nico Collins
Houston Texans, Nico Collins / Tim Warner/GettyImages
Nico Collins was injured in the Houston Texans Week 5 win over the Buffalo Bills. He ended up being placed on the IR and had to miss four games.

Sunday night was the first chance he had to make it back to the field and after practicing late in the week, the expectation was that he would play. 90 minutes before kickoff, we learned that wouldn't be the case.

Collins was listed among the inactive Texans, meaning he will miss his fifth game of the year. The good news is that they'll at least have Tank Dell, whow as questionable with a back injury.

With all that said, let's check out the injury report and inactive list for both teams.

Houston Texans Injury Report

OUT:
Dameon Pierce, RB, Groin
Will Anderson, Jr., DE, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE:
Nico Collins, WR, Hamstring
Tank Dell, WR, Back
Jerry Hughes, DE, Hip
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Groin/Shoulder
Jake Hansen, LB, Ankle
Jeff Okudah, CB, Quad

Detroit Lions Injury Report

OUT:
Taylor Decker, OT, Shoulder
Broderic Martin, DT, Knee
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Neck
Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Ankle
Emmanuel Moseley, CB, Pectoral
Ifeatu Melifonwu, S, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE:
Za'Darius Smith, DE, Personal

Houston Texans inactive players in Week 10

  • Nico Collins, WR
  • Dameon Pierce, RB
  • Zach Thomas, OT
  • Will Anderson, Jr., DE
  • Jamal Hill, LB
  • Myles Bryant, CB

Detroit Lions inactive players in Week 10

  • Giovanni Manu, OT
  • Taylor Decker, OT
  • Christian Mahogany, G
  • Colby Sorsdal, OL
  • Za'Darius Smith, DE
  • Malcolm Rodriguez, LB
  • Loren Strickland, S

