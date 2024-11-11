Nico Collins surprise addition to Texans inactive list in Week 8 against Lions
By Randy Gurzi
Nico Collins was injured in the Houston Texans Week 5 win over the Buffalo Bills. He ended up being placed on the IR and had to miss four games.
Sunday night was the first chance he had to make it back to the field and after practicing late in the week, the expectation was that he would play. 90 minutes before kickoff, we learned that wouldn't be the case.
Collins was listed among the inactive Texans, meaning he will miss his fifth game of the year. The good news is that they'll at least have Tank Dell, whow as questionable with a back injury.
With all that said, let's check out the injury report and inactive list for both teams.
Houston Texans Injury Report
OUT:
Dameon Pierce, RB, Groin
Will Anderson, Jr., DE, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE:
Nico Collins, WR, Hamstring
Tank Dell, WR, Back
Jerry Hughes, DE, Hip
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Groin/Shoulder
Jake Hansen, LB, Ankle
Jeff Okudah, CB, Quad
Detroit Lions Injury Report
OUT:
Taylor Decker, OT, Shoulder
Broderic Martin, DT, Knee
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Neck
Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Ankle
Emmanuel Moseley, CB, Pectoral
Ifeatu Melifonwu, S, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE:
Za'Darius Smith, DE, Personal
Houston Texans inactive players in Week 10
- Nico Collins, WR
- Dameon Pierce, RB
- Zach Thomas, OT
- Will Anderson, Jr., DE
- Jamal Hill, LB
- Myles Bryant, CB
Detroit Lions inactive players in Week 10
- Giovanni Manu, OT
- Taylor Decker, OT
- Christian Mahogany, G
- Colby Sorsdal, OL
- Za'Darius Smith, DE
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB
- Loren Strickland, S