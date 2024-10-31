Will Jarrett Patterson play for Texans in Week 9?
By Randy Gurzi
There’s no denying that Kenyon Green has been the weak link for the Houston Texans this season. The 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has yet to live up to his draft status.
His struggles have increased to the point he was pulled from the field during their Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. In his place was Jarrett Patterson, a sixth-round pick in his second season.
Patterson’s performance was solid but it also only lasted one drive. Houston scored a touchdown on that series but Patterson was lost due to a concussion.
More Texans News:
Green returned and was beaten on three-straight plays. To his credit, he admitted afterward that he needs to be better for the team to have success.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans has tried to deflect some of the blame away from Green, but it’s still clear that his struggles aren’t going away anytime soon. That’s why there was more hope among the fan base when Patterson entered the game and played with more confidence.
Will Jarrett Patterson start for the Texans in Week 9?
This is a short week for the Texans as they play the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. There are other injury concerns but one big question is whether or not Patterson will replace Green on Halloween night.
Unsurprisingly, the answer to that question is no. Patterson was ruled out along with safety Jimmie Ward, running back Dameon Pierce, and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.
Kendrick Green is the next option but with Patterson out, he’s still going to serve as a backup as Houston hopes for improvement from Kenyon Green.