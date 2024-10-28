Texans guard Kenyon Green gives brutally honest answer after Week 8 benching
Kenyon Green was a standout for the Texas A&M Aggies after playing both guard and tackle. The Texas native was then able to stay in his home state when the Houston Texans selected him at No. 15 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He was supposed to help shore up their offensive line and started 14 games at left tackle as a rookie. He struggled to find his rhythm that year and then missed his entire sophomore campaign due to a shoulder injury.
Back to full health in 2024, Green has started all eight games for Houston but has been a problem. On Sunday, he had one of his worst outings with DeForest Buckner and the rest of the Indianapolis D-line having their way with Green. It was so bad that he was benched in favor of Jarrett Patterson.
That lasted for just one drive as Patterson suffered a concussion, and Green was put back into the lineup. He continued to struggle and was still feeling the heat after the game, with reporters asking about his day. To his credit, Green was brutally honest in his answer.
Green was asked why he was pulled, and he said, "I wasn’t playing well, so they had to make changes." He added that he needs to do his job, and said the protection for C.J. Stroud can be better, pointing himself out as one who needs to step it up.
“It felt like we can definitely be better, especially on my end,” Green said to reporters.
Houston was able to get the win this weekend over Indianapolis despite the lack of protection for Stroud. They weren't as fortunate in Week 7 as the lack of pass protection handicapped the offense, leading to a loss against Green Bay.
Houston has a quick turnaround as they face the New York Jets on Halloween night. Being featured on Thursday Night Football could be a good thing for Green since it won't give him much time to dwell on the Week 8 outing.