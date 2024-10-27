Houston Texans top plays & highlights from narrow win over Colts in Week 8
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans are 6-2 and 3-0 in the AFC South, thanks to their 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They also swept their top rivals in the division and dropped them to 4-4 on the year.
It was a lot closer than they wanted it to be and they suffered another big injury with Stefon Diggs going down in the third quarter.
As they turn their attention to the New York Jets, who will be the opponent on Halloween, we spend more time on Week 8 with the top plays and highlights from the win.
Happy National Tight Ends Day!
Sunday, Oct. 27 is National Tight Ends Day and the Texans were celebrating by getting their big guys involved. Dalton Schultz was targeted often in the first half, including this 16-yarder over the middle of the field.
Joe Mixon will not be denied
After falling behind 10-3 on a 69-yard Josh Downs touchdown, the Texans responded with a 70-yard drive. That ended with Joe Mixon powering his way into the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the season.
Mixon has been the focal point of the offense since Nico Collins went down, and he's been impossible for opposing teams to stop.
Stefon Diggs was all of us on this TD run
As much fun as it was for us to watch, it seems as though Stefon Diggs was enjoying the touchdown run just the same as all of us.
Will Anderson doing Will Anderson things
Will Anderson, Jr. had seven sacks as a rookie. He's already surpassed that with 7.5 this year.
Texans make Colts pay for poor decision
There's no way to justify Shane Steichen's decision to throw the ball deep in Indianapolis territory with fewer than 30 seconds in the half. Jalen Pitre is glad he did though as he recorded his first pick of the season.
Touchdown Tank making plays
Pitre gave the offense the ball on the seven-yard line. From there, Stroud needed just one play to give his team the lead, hitting Tank Dell from seven yards out.
Halftime was dedicated for the GOAT
Up 17-10, the Texans went into the half to prepare for the final 30 minutes. While they did that, the fans got to celebrate the first-ever Hall of Famer in franchise history.
Andre Johnson has every major receiving statistic in team history and was given his Hall of Fame ring during the intermission.
Nearly gave it all away
The Texans wanted to run it in for a TD to ice the game but nearly lost it all. A bad exchange from C.J. Stroud to Joe Mixon nearly endd in disaster.
Thankfully, the defender was ruled down by contact and the defense kept the Colts from taking the lead.
Hunting for the QB
Danielle Hunter was a huge offseason acquisition and he made sure his team got the win on Sunday. Following a disastrous turnover, Hunter sacked Anthony Richardson on third-and-15, forcing a punt.
That's a wrap
Indianapolis had one final crack at this one and dialed up a Hail Mary. The pass never happened though as Hunter picked up his second sack of the game.
Both of Hunter's sacks came in the final three minutes, helping to seal the win.