Wild trade proposal would make Texans WR room dangerous again

The Houston Texans went from having a stacked wide receiver room this time last year to now desperately needing help at the position. While Nico Collins is still on the roster and gives the Texans their WR1, Tank Dell will miss this season due to injury and Stefon Diggs is now in New England.

Yes, the Texans traded for Christian Kirk and signed Justin Watson but neither of those guys makes this unit elite. That's why Jarrett Bailey of Sporting News proposed the Texans swing for the fences and trade for Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. Bailey noted that Hill might not even cost the Texans a first-round pick if they were to make this move.

"As terrific as Hill is, he is also 31. It likely wouldn't take a first-round pick to acquire his services. The Texans need an explosive playmaker to add to their offense, and if Hill can be added for the right price, Houston should pull the trigger."

Texans trade for Tyreek Hill in recent trade proposal scenario

While this sounds like a fun scenario for the Texans, the chances of it happening are quite slim. First and foremost, there are the financial implications of trading for Hill, as the receiver has a $27.7 million cap hit this year.

Second, as Bailey pointed out, Hill is 31 years old and had his worst season since 2019 when he missed multiple games. He didn't miss any games in 2024.

Lastly, Hill is a drama king and has had off-the-field issues that rightfully should scare teams away. He was visibly frustrated with the Dolphins last year and put them on blast whenever things weren't going his way. Do the Texans really want to deal with that kind of drama?

Yes, Hill is an electric receiver who can put defenders on skates when he has the ball. That being said, the Texans can find a young receiver to help C.J. Stroud and do so for significantly less money. Nick Caserio found both Collins and Dell in the draft so let's give him the benefit of the doubt here. Help at wide receiver will come and it'll be far less expensive than if the team were to trade for Tyreek Hill.