Houston Texans land $72 million WR in rare trade with divisional rival

The Houston Texans found a wide receiver on Thursday.

Houston, which expects Tank Dell to miss most—if not all—of the 2025 season, needed someone to start opposite Nico Collins. In addition to Dell's injury, Stefon Diggs is a free agent who is rehabbing a torn ACL.

That meant Houston would likely look to free agency to fill the void. This might no longer be necessary as the Texans pulled off a rare in-division trade. In exchange for a seventh-round pick, Houston will pick up Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trade! The #Jaguars are sending WR Christian Kirk to the #Texans, per source. pic.twitter.com/UXRXFjmdL0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2025

Jacksonville signed Kirk to a four-year contract worth $72 million in the 2022 season. At the time, it seemed to be a massive overpay but the former Arizona Cardinal proved to be a great fit in their offense.

He recorded 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 receptions that season. His numbers went down over the past two seasons due to injuries, with Kirk missing five games in 2023 and nine in 2024.

Jacksonville was set to release him to save $10.37 million against the cap. The Texans instead will inherit his $15.5 million base salary, but look for them to come to terms on a new deal.

While this might take them out of the running for Diggs, don't expect this move to prevent Houston from targeting a wideout in the 2025 NFL Draft. Kirk is best utilized in the slot, so adding yet another receiver would be a wise move.

