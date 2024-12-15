Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Dolphins today?
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans come out of their bye week ready for a four-game stretch to close out the season. Not everything has gone their way but at 8-5, they've put themselves in an excellent position to win the AFC South.
Houston needs to win two games or one with the Indianapolis Colts losing one, to lock up the division for the second year in a row. Their first chance to start reeling off those wins is Sunday as they host the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.
READ MORE: Recent struggles for Texans QB C.J. Stroud has former draft bust closing the gap
The game is going to be seen locally but the majority of the nation will watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. With this being one of the less televised games, let's see what crew CBS has assigned to the game.
Announcers for Texans vs. Dolphins
- Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Kevin Harlan
- Color Commentators: Trent Green
- Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins
Former NFL quarterback Trent Green will be on the call with Kevin Harlan. It's not a bad group by any means, even if they're not the station's No. 1 group.
Referees for Texans vs. Dolphins
Head Referee: Alex Kemp
This weekend, Alex Kemp will be the head referee as the Texans host the Dolphins. Kemp has been in the NFL since 2014 and was promoted to referee in 2018.
Here's a look at his full crew:
Umpire: Mike Morton
Down Judge: Robert Richeson
Line Judge: Rusty Baynes
Field Judge: Sean Petty
Side Judge: Lo van Pham
Back Judge: Scott Helverson
The resposinbities for each position can be found on the NFL Operations website.