How to watch Texans vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 15 with & without cable
By Randy Gurzi
With their bye week behind them, the Houston Texans (8-5) are ready to take on the Miami Dolphins (6-7) in Week 15.
Miami hasn't put together the season many expected but they can't be overlooked. Mike McDaniel knows how to scheme up a great offensive attack and the field at NRG Stadium is perfect for their explosive superstars.
For Houston, they had an extra week to prepare for this one and they're looking for their second win in a row. They could also find themselves locking up a playoff spot with a win if the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Denver Broncos.
With that said, let's check out all the information needed to tune in this Sunday.
Texans vs. Dolphins game details
- Date: Sunday, December 15
- Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX
- Kickoff Time: 12:00 pm CT
How to watch Texans vs. Dolphins on TV
As has been the case for their past couple of games, the Texans are only going to be seen in the Houston area as well as their opponent's local area. This coverage map shows that Texas and Florida will be tuning in for this one on CBS while the majority of the nation will see the Chiefs face the Browns.
Thankfully, there are always streaming options for the fans outside of the region.
How to stream Texans vs. Dolphins
Typicall, you can tune to NFL Sunday Ticket, with prices starting at $479 for the full season, for any game. This week, however, the Texans are going to be in the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football. That means you can stream the game on Peacock.
You can also see a live stream of the game on Fubo.
If you live outside the United States or China, you can watch every live game on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.