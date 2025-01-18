Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Chiefs today?

We get another weekend of playoff football featuring the Houston Texans.

Following a lopsided win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Texans will take on another AFC West foe. This time, it's the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs.

It's the second time this season Houston will head to Kansas City, falling 27-19 against them in Week 16. That was the same game where Tank Dell suffered a severe knee injury, which seemed to take the sails out of the offense.

This week, there's more on the line with the winner heading to the AFC Championship Game. Houston is the only team in the NFL not to play in that game, so a victory would be huge for them.

With it being in Kansas City, the Chiefs have the home-field advantage. The weather is also on their side, but this Houston team should never be counted out.

All that said, let's take a look at which announcers will call the action and which referee crew will keep order.

Announcers for Texans vs. Chiefs

Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Joe Buck

Joe Buck Color Commentators: Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salter

One of the best crews out there will be on the call with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salter. Aikman is a Hall of Fame quarterback with three Super Bowl rings and has never been shy about telling it like it is.

Referees for Texans vs. Chiefs

Head Referee: Clay Martin

Clay Martin is a veteran referee who is in his 10th season in the NFL. Seven of those seasons have been in his current position and he's going into his sixth postseason game.

Here's a look at the full crew he will be working with:

Umpire: Paul King

Down Judge: Scott Campbell

Line Judge: Kent Payne

Field Judge: Walter Flowers

Side Judge: Jason Ledet

Back Judge: Greg Yette

Time & Channel for Texans vs. Chiefs