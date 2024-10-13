Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Patriots today?
By Randy Gurzi
It's already Week 6 as the 2024 NFL Season is rapidly moving along. This weekend, the Houston Texans (4-1) hit the road to take on the New England Patriots (1-4).
The once-dominant franchise is in the middle of a rebuild under rookie head coach Jerod Mayo and has made a change at quarterback, bringing in the No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, who will replace Jacoby Brissett. Maye has the talent to get the job done but the talent around him is questionable.
Of course, the Texans know as well as anyone what a new signal-caller can do. They showed huge improvement under C.J. Stroud as the No. 2 overall pick in 2023 led them to the second round of the playoffs in his first season as a starter.
That's why they won't overlook Maye or the Pats as they look for win No. 5. But who will be on the call?
Announcers for Texans vs. Patriots
Last week, the Texans had one of the top announce teams CBS has to offer — Ian Eagle and Charles Davis. This week, it will be Kevin Harlan and Trent Green, another premium crew. That's interesting given the record of the home team but the Texans continue to become a major draw.
- Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Kevin Harlan
- Color Commentators: Trent Green
- Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn
Referees for Texans vs. Patriots
Head Referee: Ron Torbert
The head ref for the Texans' Week 6 contest will be Ron Torbert. A graduate of Harvard Law, Torbert has been an NFL official since 2010 and was the referee for Super Bowl LVI when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in February 2022.
Time & Channel for Texans vs. Patriots
- Date: Sunday, October 13th
- Time: 12 p.m. CST
- Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)
- Channel: CBS