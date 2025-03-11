What picks do the Texans have in the 2025 NFL Draft after Laremt Tunsil trade

The Houston Texans made a shocking trade on Monday, agreeing to send left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. In addition to Tunsil, Washington will receive a fourth-round pick in 2025 from Houston and send several picks back to the Texans.

Houston will receive a third and seventh-rounder in 2025 plus a second and fourth-round pick in 2026.

So, where does that leave them in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's examine the Texans' selections after their latest move.

What picks do the Houston Texans have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Houston will have one pick on Day 1 and three on Day 2. On the final day of the draft, they will have just two selections after sending their fourth-rounder to Washington.

Round 1, Pick No. 25

Round 2, Pick No. 58

Round 3, Pick No. 75 (Via WAS)

Round 3, Pick No. 89

Round 5, Pick No. 167

Round 7, Pick No. 243

It's a little disheartening to see one of the few good offensive linemen leave and not have the top pick acquired in the current draft. It would be an easier pill to swallow if Houston had two picks in the second round this season, but as it stands, they can still find plenty of talent — and then will have more capital in 2026.

Don't be surprised if they look for more moves to add more ammo in the later rounds as well.

