Week 13 injury report: Texans will be without chess piece on defense
By Randy Gurzi
Looking to go 4-1 in the AFC South, the Houston Texans are heading to Florida in Week 13 to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It's the second meeting between the two rivals, with Houston securing a four-point win in Week 4. That game was decided in the final seconds, with C.J. Stroud connecting with Dare Ogunbowale for the game winner from one-yard out.
READ MORE: Texans activate pass-catching tight end ahead of Week 13 game vs Jaguars
Houston is coming off a loss to the Tennessee Titans, whereas the Jaguars were on a bye in Week 12. They used that week off to get healthy, with Trevor Lawrence expected to start. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft missed the past two games with a shoulder injury. While he was sidelined, Jacksonville went 0-2 with Mac Jones under center.
With a record of 2-7 under Lawrence, they're not much better. Still, they took Houston to the wire earlier this season and the Texans are going to be without Jalen Pitre. The star safety has developed into a chess piece but will miss this game due to a shoulder injury.
That being said, let's dive into the injury report for Week 13.
Houston Texans injury report
Here's a look at the Texans injury report, courtesy of the team's official website.
OUT
Jalen Pitre, S, Shoulder
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Foot
QUESTIONABLE
Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Shoulder
Jacksonville Jaguars injury report
Jacksonville is relatively healthy following their week off. Here's a look at their final injury report.
OUT
Yasir Abdullah, LB, Hamstring
QUESTIONABLE
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Shoulder