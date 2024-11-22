Week 12 final injury report: Texans are getting healthy at the right time
By Randy Gurzi
It's hard to believe, but it's already Week 12 in the 2024 NFL season. The Houston Texans have had a solid campaign, heading into the weekend with a record of 7-4.
They struggled through a three-game stretch of prime-time contests. That included a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets and a Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions. They ended those night contests with a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.
One of the primary reasons they were defeated twice in a row had to do with injuries. The Texans sent Nico Collins to the IR after a hamstring injury in Week 5. While he was out, Stefon Diggs tore his ACL, leaving them without their top two receivers against New York and Detroit.
Collins returned in Week 11 and the offense regained some of the explosion we saw early in the season. Thankfully, he isn't the only one returning to health.
The Texans are going to get Will Anderson, Jr. and Kamari Lassiter back as they enter this weekend with a slim injury report.
Houston Texans Injury Report
According to their official website, Houston only has three players with a designation this weekend.
OUT:
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Foot
Blake Fisher, OT, Concussion
QUESTIONABLE:
Denico Autry, DT, Knee/Oblique
Tennessee Titans Injury Report
The Titans are dealing with more injuries, with running back Tyjae Spears and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed as the biggest names being ruled out.
OUT:
Tyjae Spears, RB, Concussion
Leroy Watson IV, OT, Back
Jack Gibbens, LB, Ankle
L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Quad
QUESTIONABLE:
Roger McCreary, CB, Knee
Justin Hardee, CB, Groin