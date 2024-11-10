Week 10 injury report: Texans WRs banged up (again) as they face Lions
By Randy Gurzi
With a tough contest against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, the Houston Texans got a boost this week during practice. After spending the past four weeks on the IR with a hamstring injury, Nico Collins returned.
Not only was he activated but by the end of the week, he was practicing and had no set backs. That gives them hope that he should play in Week 10, but is still listed as questionable.
Also popping up on the injury report is Tank Dell, who injured his back. The good news is that both players are expected to play but the Texans will be monitoring both players as game time approaches.
While that's encouraging for the offense, the Texans took a hit on defense. Second-year defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. won't be able to suit up. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 and won't be active. That's a huge loss with Anderson picking up 7.5 sacks in the first nine games of the season.
Detroit is dealing with their own issues, with six players listed as 'out' in Week 10. Let's take a look at which players are on the injury report, courtesy of the Texans official website.
Houston Texans Injury Report
OUT:
Dameon Pierce, RB, Groin
Will Anderson, Jr., DE, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE:
Nico Collins, WR, Hamstring
Tank Dell, WR, Back
Jerry Hughes, DE, Hip
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Groin/Shoulder
Jake Hansen, LB, Ankle
Jeff Okudah, CB, Quad
Detroit Lions Injury Report
OUT:
Taylor Decker, OT, Shoulder
Broderic Martin, DT, Knee
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Neck
Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Ankle
Emmanuel Moseley, CB, Pectoral
Ifeatu Melifonwu, S, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE:
Za'Darius Smith, DE, Personal