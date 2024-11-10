How to watch Texans vs. Lions in NFL Week 10 with & without cable
By Randy Gurzi
Last week, the Houston Texans were on Thursday Night Football, putting them in the national spotlight. This week, they'll again have all eyes on them as they face the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
It's a fun stretch for Houston fans since their team will have a third prime time game in a row next week as well, when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.
Before we worry about that on, let's focus on Detroit. The 7-1 Lions head to NRG Stadium looking to continue their excellent season. The Texans hope to get back on track following a loss to the New York Jets on Halloween. They got some good news with Nico Collins returning, but lost Will Anderson, Jr.
It should be a fun game, and hopefully, their shake-up on the offensive line will help C.J. Stroud feel comfortable in the pocket. With all that said, here's all the information you need to see the Texans in Week 10.
Texans vs. Lions game details
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX
- Kickoff Time: 7:20 pm CT
How to watch Texans vs. Lions on TV
This is an easy one – the Texans and Lions will be the final game on Sunday. The two teams will be on Sunday Night Football with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth calling the action.
How to stream Texans vs. Lions
Typicall, you can tune to NFL Sunday Ticket, with prices starting at $479 for the full season, for any game. This week, however, the Texans are going to be in the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football. That means you can stream the game on Peacock.
You can also see a live stream of the game on Fubo.
If you live outside the United States or China, you can watch every live game on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.