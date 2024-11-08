Texans designate Nico Collins for return, star WR back at practice
By Randy Gurzi
Finally, the Houston Texans got some good news on the injury front.
Nico Collins, who suffered a hamstring injury on a 67-yard touchdown in Week 5, is back at practice. The team announced Friday that they designated him for return from the IR.
Not long after they announced the roster move, Collins was seen practicing with the team — and wearing the battle red helmet that will be debuted on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.
Collins has 567 yards through the air this season and was leading the NFL when he suffered his injury in the win over the Buffalo Bills.
With Collins out, Houston leaned on Stefon Diggs as the primary target. Unfortunately, Diggs tore his ACL in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Texans turned to Tank Dell, who topped 100 yards against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. That was the first time he did so this season.
As much as it helped seeing Dell step up, the offense hasn’t been the same since Collins went down. They’ve leaned heavily on Joe Mixon, which is never a bad idea, but this time it was a necessity. The aerial attack often led to disappointment and C.J. Stroud faced immense pressure.
This weekend, Houston faces a strong Detroit team who boasts a record of 7-1. Knocking them off won’t be easy but having Collins back in the lineup (assuming he has no set backs) can be the boost they need.