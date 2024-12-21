Updated AFC Playoff picture after Texans' Week 16 loss to Chiefs

With playoff positioning on the line in Week 16, the Houston Texans took on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs during a special Saturday matchup.

It was mostly a close game throughout, with the Texans keeping pace with the Chiefs until the final period. Quarterback C.J. Stroud had an up-and-down outing, throwing for 244 yards and two touchdowns, but also ended with a pair of costly interceptions as well.

The two picks weren't the only downside to Stroud's afternoon, either, as the Texans experienced what was a heartbreaking moment in the third quarter. Stroud connected with wide receiver Tank Dell on an incredible 30-yard touchdown, but at the tail end of the play, Dell was rolled up on by teammate Jared Wayne.

Dell stayed down while pointing to his knee and, it was at that very moment, everyone in attendance and watching at home knew it was serious. The Texans saw Dell taken off the field in what will be the last play of his season, while teammates tried to gather themselves and attempt to stay in this game with Patrick Mahomes and company.

When the clock ran out, the Chiefs took home the victory and sent the Texans to a record of 9-6. Still in full control of the AFC South, here's how playoff positioning looks for the conference following the Texans' loss.

AFC Playoff standings after Houston Texans' Week 16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

2. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

4. Houston Texans (9-6)

5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

7. Denver Broncos (9-6)

8. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

9. Miami Dolphins (6-8)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

Fortunately, Houston had already clinched the AFC South. So, they could finish no lower than the AFC's fourth seed. But, had they beaten the Chiefs, Houston had a shot at moving up after the weekend. Depending on how the rest of the weekend, and remaining two weeks turned out, the Texans may have even had the chance at the no. 2 seed.

Although it was an unlikely scenario, that was still at play.

Now, the best Houston can finish is with a record of 11-6 and potentially overtake the Pittsburgh Steelers for the no. 3 seed.

Next week, the Texans will face off in an all-important matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Fortunately, it's a home game for Stroud and company, as they look to gather themselves after the road loss in Kansas City and piece together an offensive strategy, going forward, without Dell.