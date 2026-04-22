Two Texans who's jobs could be in jeopardy after the draft

Fans of the Houston Texans are rejoicing over the fact that the long-awaited NFL Draft of 2026 is now one sleep away.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans will finally be able to execute the thoroughly mapped out roster building plans that they’ve been workshopping since the offseason officially began in March. It’s an exciting time, as fans and local media have been fantasy drafting their most preferred prospects for months. Now, the proverbial rubber is going to meet the road for the franchise.

Although, this may conversely be a time of potential concern for incumbent members of the Texans’ roster, who could very well be looking at the draft as either a sign of long-term commitment by the team, or a signal to prepare themself to be playing in another zip code in the near future.

Two players immediately fit the criteria for those who may not be long for the team after 2026, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o and wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

Henry To’oTo’o, LB

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Depth chart position: Starting Will Linebacker

Experience: Three seasons

Contract status: Final season

Reason for concern: Missed tackle rate, contract, coverage ability

Henry To’oT’o has developed into a productive part of the Texan’s vaunted defense over the last couple of seasons. He led the team in tackles in 2024 with 105 (54 solo, 51 assist), and finished second-best this past season with 95 (42 solo, 53 assist).

Unfortunately, his missed tackle rate and propensity for blown coverages has him as one of the first players that come to mind whose job might be in jeopardy if Caserio were to invest at the position with one of their first three draft picks.

In 2025, To’oTo’o whiffed on 21 tackles, which landed him at 81st out of 88 qualified linebackers according to PFF (seventh-worst). Then, his 109.2 passer rating allowed against had him ranked 36th out of the same 88. Most infamously, To’oTo’o missed on a crucial 4th-and-10 sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in week two of last season, leading to the game-winning touchdown for Tampa Bay and a 20-10 loss for Houston.

To’oTo’o is in the final season of his four-year rookie contract, which already opens the door to speculation on his long-term viability in Houston. When you then add in the fact that players like Texas’ Anthony Hill, Georgia’s C.J. Allen and Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez could be available in the second and/or third round for Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke, a long-term shift at the position is not out of the realm of possibility.

Xavier Hutchinson, WR

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Depth chart position: Depth Wide Receiver (third or fourth depending on play package)

Experience: Three seasons

Contract Status: Final season

Reason for concern: Performance ceiling, contract, rep count

Xavier Hutchinson just enjoyed a career season under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Nick Caley. After a combined 20 receptions, 207 yards and zero touchdowns over his first two professional seasons (2023-2024), Hutchinson broke out in 2025 to the tune of 35 receptions, 428 yards and three touchdowns. His best two games came against the Baltimore Ravens in week five and the San Francisco 49ers in week eight, accumulating eight receptions for 87 yards and three touchdowns (his first two career scores coming in Baltimore).

Unfortunately for Hutchinson, the numbers crunch at wide receiver might be too much for the former Iowa State Cyclone to overcome. The long-awaited return of the impact combination of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, along with the impending usage increase of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, already cast a shadow over the amount of reps he can expect to receive in 2026. Then, this year’s draft has several receiving options that Houston may target, including players like Georgia’s Zachariah Branch, Ole Miss’ De-Zhaun Stribling, Missouri’s Kevin Coleman Jr., Texas A&M’s K.C. Concepcion and Texas Tech’s Caleb Douglas .

With Hutchinson also being in the final year of his rookie contract, the circumstances just seem to lean in the direction of a change of scenery for the fourth-year man.