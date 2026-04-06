Scouting Report: Could Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas Be a Day 3 Target for the Texans?

It's officially draft month, and the Houston Texans continue to look locally, having brought in Texas Tech wide receiver and Houston native Caleb Douglas for a visit. Out of high school, Douglas originally committed to the University of Florida, where he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons. After only appearing in five games in his sophomore season due to a leg injury, Douglas transferred to Texas Tech, where his career took off.

Over his two seasons with the Red Raiders, Douglas recorded 114 receptions for 1,723 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2025, he finished the season with second-team All-Big 12 honors and was one of quarterback Behren Morton's favorite players to throw to. As Douglas continues to prepare for the NFL, what could the big-bodied receiver potentially bring to the Texans?

Texans could find another big-bodied playmaker in WR Caleb Douglas

The Measurables

Height 6’ 3 1/2’ Weight 206 lbs Arm Length 32 1/2’’ Hand Size 10 1/8’’ 40-Yard Dash 4.39 seconds 10-Yard Split 1.55 seconds Vertical Jump 31.5’’ Broad Jump 10' 6"

Data via NFL.com

Caleb Douglas is your prototypical boundary receiver in just about every way. He is going to line up on the outside, run a lot of go routes, and a good amount of his targets will be 50/50 balls. In today's NFL, stretching the field is critical to running a successful offense, and Douglas can help with just that. Of wide receivers in this year's draft class, only three players had more targets on passes over 20 yards according to PFF. Of the three players who had more targets, Douglas had a better percentage of targets caught than two of them. PFF also credited him with the eighth most receptions on targets over 20 yards by a wide receiver in the NCAA. In the same category, he was also credited with 4 touchdowns.

Douglas is able to come away with so many contested catches due to his large frame. At nearly 6'4" and 32 1/2", throwing him an uncatchable ball is near impossible. Douglas uses his long arms to his full advantage, which has allowed him to become such a strong deep ball and red zone threat. The 22-year-old has also shown he is willing to get his hands dirty as a blocker. Whether it be a run play or trying to help a fellow receiver earn a few more yards, Douglas is willing to work even without the ball in his hands. Yet, there are a few concerns about him schematically that Houston should be aware of.

Texans might see schematic holes in Douglas' game on tape

Some scouting reports have knocked Douglas for his release, but I believe it holds up well against press coverage. During the 2025 season, defenders had a hard time slowing him down in those situations, which allowed for him to create separation. Contact from defensive backs does not knock him off his route, allowing him to be in the right spot as the play develops.

While these are most of the traits coaches and scouts look for in a downfield weapon, he does not have the skillset to be much more than that. Most of the characteristics needed to become a dynamic pass catcher are all qualities that Douglas does not possess.

Just about all of the league's top receivers have elite speed, but that is not the case for Douglas. Despite recording a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine, that speed does not translate to the field, and outside of press coverage, he has a hard time separating from defenders. What also does not help Douglas create separation is his limited route tree. Douglas routinely drifts, especially when running out rounds. On comeback and curl routes, he often has a hard time sinking his hips and takes too many steps to work back to the quarterback. With such limited options, Douglas becomes much easier to defend.

Another fault of the Houston native is he is not very creative once the ball is in his hand. In 2025, Douglas ranked 61st in yards after catch and, even worse, ranked 125th in yards after catch per reception via PFF. If he is having a hard time making college athletes miss, that struggle is only going to be exacerbated at the next level. Douglas' inability to make plays after the catch will only limit what role he can play in the NFL.

An additional issue of Douglas' that he has dealt with is drops. During the 2025 season, Douglas had seven drops and another three the year prior. While drops are something that can be fixed, it is also something that often haunts a player throughout their career.

The Verdict : Texans could target Douglas in the middle rounds

Most scouts have a day three grade on Caleb Douglas, and I tend to agree with that. Douglas has an arsenal of traits that can't be taught; especially his size and the way he uses that to stretch the field is hard to replicate. Despite his impressive stature, there are many elements in his game he must improve, including his release, route running, and drops. With the right development in place, it is possible for him to grow his game, but it is unlikely he becomes anything more than a one-dimensional receiver.

If the Texans were to target Douglas, a good spot to do so would be in the fifth round. I believe drafting him in the fourth round, especially factoring in the fact that Houston has the sixth pick of the fourth round, would be a bit of a reach. When you also consider that last year's second-round pick was Jayden Higgins, who plays a similar style.

The Texans have two picks in the fifth round, pick 141, the first of the round, and pick 167. Either point in the fifth round would be an appropriate time to go after Douglas. While Houston may have only brought him in since he went to college in Texas, I'm sure it would be a dream come true for Douglas to play in the city he grew up in.