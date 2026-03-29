Texans' Top-30 visits show an intentional plan of attack for 2026

As NFL Draft season enters its final four-week stretch, team are still finalizing their drafts boards in preparation for the first selection night on April 23rd. We've already made it through the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine, and now clubs are hosting prospects on "Top-30" visits to close out the investigation process. These are up-close meetings that teams conduct with key prospects to discuss matters like scheme fit, team culture, schematic tendencies and so on.

The Houston Texans have been conducting theirs in due diligence, with several high-profile names making the list. Utilizing both CBS Sports and Houston Stressans.com as references, we'll take a brief look at who the Texans have brought in for a closer examination.

The Texans have hosted several notable names on Top-30 visits

To date, here's who the Texans have brought in for a "Top-30" visit:

Player Position School Draft Projection Kayden McDonald Defensive Tackle Ohio State 1st round Jalon Kilgore Defensive Back South Carolina 4th round Adam Randall Running Back Clemson Day 3 Kaydn Proctor Offensive Tackle Alabama 1st round Tyler Onyedim* (scheduled) Defensive Tackle Texas A&M Day 3

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has a very focused and intentional plan of attack in analyzing this year's crop of incoming talent. His emphasis on both offensive and defensive linemen, as well as running back and defensive back shows that he is looking at continuing to address the specific roles that have become major talking points at the end of the 2025 season.

Kaydn Proctor (OT)

The fact that Caserio has already brought in assets like right tackle Braden Smith, guard/center Evan Brown and All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller, but yet still prioritizes a Proctor (any maybe more) in the draft signals an urgency to truly transform the unit and make it a strength for the long haul. Proctor is one of the most highly-touted names in the draft, thus it makes sense for Houston to potentially want his services.

Kayden McDonald and Tyler Onyedim (DT)

The Texans are focused on helping the interior of the defensive line after losing Tim Settle Jr. to the Washington Commanders, while retaining pieces like Sheldon Rankins, Naquan Jones and Tommy Togiai. Infusing the team with top-talent like McDonald, or adding a high-potential player like Onyedim, shows a purposeful plan to fortify the defensive tackle room and continue to maintain the overall defense as the "superpower" of the team.

Adam Randall (RB)

The Texans have already made major moves in the rushing department, releasing former starter Joe Mixon, while trading for David Montgomery. Filling out the running back room, they have Woody Marks, British Brooks and Jawhar Jordan.

An addition like Randall's would add another option to the equation, while also providing another burst of versatility and playmaking. Interestingly, Randall is a wide-receiver-convert at the position, thus he could be a quality contributor in the passing attack if offensive coordinator Nick Caley featured him as such.

Jalon Kilgore (DB)

The Texans already have arguably the deepest secondary in the NFL, with playmakers like All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Calen Bullock, Jalen Pitre and the newly added Reed Blankenship. Then, they drafted talent like cornerback Jaylin Smith and safety Jalen Reed last year, who saw some limited play time.

Kilgore, who is a top-five prospect at the position according the ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., would add yet another impact player to an already vaunted unit. Alongside him teammates, Kilgore would help lock down the secondary area and disrupt the production of any quarterback on Houston's schedule with his proficiency near "the box" (stopping tight ends, slot receivers, run-support, etc.).

The Texans tracker will be updated as more names are announced!