The Texans continue their franchise overhaul with major update from ownership

Over their 25-year history, the Houston Texans have mainly kept the same uniform scheme. Of course the color set has remained unchanged, between 'Liberty White’, ‘Deep Steel Blue’ and ‘Battle Red’. However, the actual style of said player threads haven’t been altered that much from a basic solid color format. Solid colored jersey, no elaborate patches, solid colored pants and no unique number stitching. Plain, plain and more plain.

To be fair, not everyone was opposed to the foundational appearance of the team. Then, there was even much fan approval over their color-rush units that debuted in 2017. The color-rush variants offered options that included both an ‘All Deep Steel Blue’ and ‘All Battle Red’ look, which broke the traditional mold by making every uniform piece the same color (including the helmets).

That was it until the 2024 season, when they finally completely modernized their look with four new designs. They still had white, blue and red as their base colors, but they then added ‘H-Town Blue’ to their arsenal (a powder blue option that harkens back to the days of the Oilers). The team altered the number designs, added Toro bull heads, accented the shoulder pad area and ultimately introduced the ‘H-Town Blue’ design, which gave us a script ‘H’ as the alternate logo of the team on top of an all ‘Deep Steel Blue’ base. The changes have been a big hit.

However, more changes will be soon on the way, as team owners Cal and Hannah McNair continue to affirm to those who are awaiting the long-advertised ‘Rivalry’ uniforms.

Texans’ ‘Rivalry’ uniforms are on the way

Being asked about updates on the new additions, the pair gleefully expressed ,

Hannah McNair: “You’ll like ‘em.”

Cal McNair: “They’re gonna be awesome.”

Hannah McNair: “I know I can’t talk about it. I’ll reveal it and I know Doug’s (Doug Vosik, Chief Marketing and Ticket Sales officer) around here somewhere, he’ll get upset. But I’m excited about it, I’m excited for everyone to see them.”

They were then asked a follow up question on what timeframe that team has in its plans to finally unveil the new uniforms. They shared,

Hannah McNair: “Late August”

Cal McNair: “The schedule will come out probably in a week or so & we’ll be able to share more details when that comes out.”

It’s an exciting thing to finally have somewhat of an expectation of when the team will finally open the curtains on Houston’s newest creation. After not changing a thing for a little over 20 years, they completely overhauled their operations and changed the narrative on how integrated the Texans are with local culture, fashion and art.

For those not in the know, the NFL, Nike and Fanatics collaborated to create these ‘Rivalry” uniforms, which would be worn during home games against division opponents.

What are the ‘Rivalry’ uniforms?

Officially appearing last season, the AFC East and NFC West helped to pilot the new uniform initiative. They’re only to be in every team’s uniform rotation for the next three seasons, with the creative appeal being rooted in each individual franchises’ legacy and historical tapestry of their various rivalries (according to ESPN.com ).

Fans are excited to see what becomes of this endeavor for the Texans, whose most significant rivalry would undoubtedly involve that of Amy Adams-Strunk-owned former Oilers who are currently known as the Tennessee Titans.

X user @jpsportsdesign took a shot at what the uniform combination could look like with four different interpretations. The user named the designs the ‘Outer Space’, ‘Mission Patch’, ‘H-Town Blue Away’ and ‘Rodeo Houston’ looks. Then, X user @zachcohenFB brought attention to a white helmet themed design by Senior Designer Ted Hyman (@TedHyman247)

Regardless of the outcome, fans are buzzing over the continued evolution of the team.