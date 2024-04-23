Ranking and grading the Houston Texans uniform variants from least impressive to most impressive
The Houston Texans unveiled their newest uniforms for the 2024 season, but how do they rank against one another.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have finally unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2024 season and they're far better than expected. After the leaks of the away uniforms, a lot of fans clowned on the uniforms for looking far too like prior uniforms released by other teams. Namely the Atlanta Falcons. Well, as it turns out, the uniforms are far crisper and far more exciting than anything we had hoped for.
Though, some are less impressive than others, and that's ok. The Houston Texans combined the classic look that they've largely kept since the team's inception in 2002, while also updating the alternate looks to be more stylized and unique to really anyone else's on the market.
The combination of the two styles, old and new, really made the uniforms pop and stand out against one another, not only exciting the fanbase but unifying it too. Not all fans wanted bombastic new uniforms, while other fans did. The Texans combined the two ideas and combined them into a showcase that represents the past, present, and future of the Texans.
That said, we're going to rate them against one another as we try to conclude which ones are the best and why. Before we begin, however, let's just point out that these aren't perfect, but they are fantastic. I'll explain my criticism, albeit minor, as we go through these item by item. They are fantastic, but if we had control of the decision, we would've done things a bit differently.