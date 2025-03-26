Texans will meet with running back who went viral with his 40-yard dash

The Houston Texans are set with their starting running back, Joe Mixon. Behind him, however, they could be looking for more help.

Houston has Dameon Pierce, who ran 939 yards as a rookie in 2022, but they've been reluctant to lean on him since then. Now heading into the final year of his deal, he could be on the way out — especially if they find someone in the draft they trust more.

That could happen and they might not have to look far for their new RB2. According to a report from the SEC Network, Houston will meet with Texas running back Jaydon Blue ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Texas RB Jaydon Blue has an upcoming meeting with the Houston Texans, according to @SECNetwork



GM Nick Caserio + HC DeMeco Ryans are at his Pro Day today.



4.29 speed in Nick Caley’s offense ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7GmOauDo18 — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) March 25, 2025

Blue is an interesting prospect who doesn't have a lot of experience. He played behind several great running backs for the Longhorns, limiting his touches.

In three years, Blue ran for 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns on 214 rushing attempts. He did prove to be a weapon as a receiver, with 368 yards and six touchdowns on 42 receptions this year. He also turned heads with a sensational 40-yard dash.

Blue ran a 4.28 and a 4.25 on his two runs at his Pro Day. These runs were both improvements on his 4.38 from the NFL Scouting Combine in February, although Blue said he had a tear in his groin when he ran that 40-yard dash.

Even with his impressive run, Blue isn't expected to go until later in the draft. That could be good news for the Texans, since they could fill greater needs and still land a promising running back with game-changing speed late.

