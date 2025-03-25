Texans add massive OT, contested-catch specialist WR in latest NFL mock draft

With more than a month to go until the 2025 NFL Draft, the mock drafts will continue to ramp up. For the Houston Texans, there's been a consensus on what they will do with their top pick.

Most experts expect them to go with an offensive tackle, even though they added a couple in free agency. That continues to be the case with a 3-round mock draft from NBC Sports' Connor Rogers.

In his mock, Rogers goes for an offensive lineman in Round 1 as he grabs Kelvin Banks from Texas. In the second round, he gets them a speedy wideout in Tre Harris before turning his attention back to the trenches. In Round 3, it's another offensive lineman with LSU guard Emery Jones, and Round 4 brings in Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer.

Here's a look at his three-round mock for the Texans:

25. Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

58. Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi

79. Emery Jones Jr., OL, LSU

89. Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

Rogers says he expects Houston to go for an offensive tackle despite signing Cam Robinson, whom he calls a stopgap starter. As for Harris, he praises him for bailing out his quarterback often as a "contested-catch machine for Jaxon Dart."

Jones was a right tackle at LSU, but Rogers believes he could be a better fit at guard. Farmer would be a reserve 3-tech and offers solid value at pick No. 89.

This would be an impressive haul for the Texans while offering a long-term solution at a couple of positions of need.

