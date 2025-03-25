Stefon Diggs experiment lasts just one season after former Texans WR signs elsewhere

Well, Houston Texans fans, it's official -- Stefon Diggs won't be returning for another year in H-Town. The wide receiver officially agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $69 million with the New England Patriots, per Adam Schefter.

The Texans traded for Diggs last offseason after his dramatic antics got to be too much for the Bills' front office. Houston landed him for peanuts and gave the Texans what looked to be an absolutely lethal wide receiver room. Pairing Diggs with Nico Collins and Tank Dell was an excellent strategy by the front office, especially with the team wanting C.J. Stroud not to fall into the dreaded sophomore slump.

Unfortunately, Diggs suffered a torn ACL midway through the year. Before that, he had compiled 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns through eight games. He was a nice option for Stroud to have but it's official that he'll only be a one-and-done player for the Texans.

Stefon Diggs signs three-year deal with Patriots

With Diggs officially leaving, the Texans can focus on the receivers they have on the roster. Collins is the only healthy one out of the aforementioned trio but the team did trade for Christian Kirk. The team also could add a receiver or two in the draft, giving them a young target for Stroud to throw to.

The Texans made what looked to be a wise decision trading for Diggs because he had been a baller for the Bills. Unfortunately, the Texans didn't get that kind of production from him and the injury was largely to blame for that. Diggs had said after the injury that he enjoyed his time in Houston and that he felt at home there.

Diggs ultimately chose to depart and head to the Patriots though. The now former Texans receiver landing in New England isn't a surprise given how badly the Patriots need help for their young quarterback Drake Maye, and now, Diggs will be playing his former team twice a year.