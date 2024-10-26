Texans will honor their first-ever Hall of Fame player in Week 8
By Randy Gurzi
As an expansion team in 2002, the Houston Texans first-ever selection in Round 1 landed them Fresno State quarterback David Carr. That pick didn't pan out but in 2003, they hit a home run in the first round.
At No. 3 overall, the Texans chose Miami wideout Andre Johnson, who quickly became the first star player in franchise history. He spent 12 seasons in Houston and was a model citizen on and off the field. Now, in his third year of eligibility, he's become the team's first Hall of Fame inductee.
Houston understands the significance that carries, which is why they're dedicating Week 8 to the seven-time Pro Bowler. The Texans plan to honor Johnson this weekend and have called their showdown with the Colts the "AJ 80 Hall of Fame game."
Johnson, who already picked up his gold jacket in Canton, Ohio earlier this year, will be given his Hall of Fame ring. The ceremony will take place on the field and will likely see some of his former teammates such as J.J. Watt, who was with Johnson when he was inducted in August.
In 12 seasons with the Texans, Johnson had 1,012 receptions for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns. He remains the franchise leader in every major receiving statistic.
Even more impressive than his play on the field was the way Johnson embraced the community. He took underprivileged kids on a shopping spree every year for the holidays and was quick to thank the fans in H-Town when he hung up his cleats. He was never angry with the organization for moving on late in his career but understood it as a business move and continued to show love and support to those who cheered him on for more than a decade.
After his time in Houston, Johnson played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans for one year each. He signed a one-day contract with the Texans on April 19, 2017, to officially retire as a member of the Texans.