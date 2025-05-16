Texans Will Anderson Jr. sets sights on double-digit sacks in 2025

Anderson, 23, made his ambitions known during a recent interview on NFL Network, emphasizing his focus on reaching at least ten sacks in the 2025 season. “It’s double digits! It’s double digits,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t matter what double digit number, it’s just double digits, man. I’ve been able just to take it one game at a time, take it one play at a time”.

The Alabama product reached that benchmark for the first time in 2024, notching 11 sacks in just 14 games despite missing time due to injury. His performance placed him second on the team behind All-Pro Danielle Hunter and among the NFL’s top ten pass rushers. Anderson credits Hunter, a veteran who joined Houston last offseason, for providing valuable mentorship and helping him stay focused on the process rather than the numbers.

“He’s been a double-digit sack guy since being in the league, and to see his process; he doesn’t worry about those things. He’s just like, ‘Bro, I’m just going out there and playing,’ and I think that’s been able to calm me down,” Anderson said.

Building a Legacy in Houston

Anderson’s rapid rise has made him a cornerstone of the Texans’ defense. He broke J.J. Watt’s rookie sack record in 2023 and earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Despite being left off the Pro Bowl roster in 2024, Anderson remains focused on his weekly preparation and team goals. “My primary focus is on preparing each week for my opponents. The outcomes will follow if I concentrate on playing to the best of my ability,” Anderson said.

The Texans, who have reached the Divisional Round in each of the past two seasons, are aiming to take the next step in 2025. Anderson believes the key will be maintaining discipline and focus, especially in critical moments. “It will require everyone to be meticulous in their roles and focused on their tasks. Staying locked in, especially during critical moments in games, is vital,” he said.

Dynamic Duo With Danielle Hunter

Houston’s pass-rushing tandem of Anderson and Hunter has quickly become one of the league’s most formidable. The pair combined for 23 sacks in 2024, the third-highest total by any duo in the NFL. Hunter’s leadership and on-field production have helped Anderson refine his technique and approach, with both players aiming to “wreak havoc” on opposing offenses.

As Anderson enters his third season, he is not only focused on personal milestones but also on helping the Texans break through to Super Bowl contention. With his relentless work ethic and the support of veteran teammates, Anderson’s pursuit of double-digit sacks is poised to fuel another strong campaign for Houston’s defense.