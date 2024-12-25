Texans Week 17 injury report: C.J. Stroud could be in trouble vs. Ravens

The Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens during a special Wednesday showdown. The Christmas Day game will not only be on an unfamiliar day, but it will also be the first time the NFL is streamed on Netflix.

Houston has the AFC South clinched and they're currently the No. 4 seed. They can still climb the ranks but they're going to be in the postseason for the second year in a row no matter how they close the season.

Baltimore comes in as the No. 5 seed, with the Pittsburgh Steelers leading their division due to a tiebreaker right now. If they don't overtake Pittsburgh, the Ravens could wind up being the team the Texans play in the Wild Card Round.

These two teams will learn a lot about one another on Wednesday, but they're already familiar after meeting in the Divisional Round last season. Houston lost 34-10 with Lamar Jackson outdueling C.J. Stroud. Surprisingly, Stroud wasn't sacked at all in that game but that might not be the case this time.

Not only is Houston struggling with pass protection but they enter Week 17 with two starting interior linemen out due to injury. That could spell trouble for Stroud, who is already without Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell. The Texans did claim Diontae Johnson who was waived by the Ravens but as it stands now, he doesn't have his normal weapons, which makes it tough to get the ball out as quickly as he needs to with this line.

All that said, let's take a look at the injury report heading into Week 17, courtesy of the Texans official website.

Houston Texans injury report

OUT

Shaq Mason, G, Knee

Juice Scruggs, G/C, Foot

Foley Fatukasi, DT, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE

Denico Autry, DT, Knee

Baltimore Ravens injury report

OUT

Nelson Agholor, WR, Concussion

Justice Hill, RB, Concussion

QUESTIONABLE

Zay FLowers, WR, Shoulder

Tre'Davious White, CB, Shoulder

