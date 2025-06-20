Texans waive long snapper to open roster spot for CB Damon Arnette

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans were rumored to sign cornerback Damon Arnette to a one-year deal. Today, that deal has come true. The team announced on Friday that they waived long snapper Tucker Addington in a corresponding roster move.

Arnette, 28, returns to the NFL after a three-year absence marked by multiple legal issues and a stint in the United Football League (UFL) with the Houston Roughnecks. The former Ohio State standout was selected 19th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders but has not played in an NFL game since 2021.

After brief practice squad stints with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, Arnette’s comeback attempt was reignited this spring in the UFL, where he recorded a sack, an interception, and a touchdown for the Roughnecks. Arnette now joins a Texans secondary that already features first-rounders Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter. He is expected to compete for a depth role as he works to reestablish himself in the NFL.

To make room for Arnette, Houston released Addington, 27, who signed a futures contract with the team in February. Addington, a Sam Houston State product, appeared in one NFL game each for New England, Washington, and Miami since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

His release signals that undrafted rookie Austin Brinkman, out of West Virginia, has won the Texans’ long snapper competition and will handle the duties this season.

Arnette’s signing marks a fresh start for the former first-rounder, who said last month he is “the best version of myself that I’ve ever been,” crediting his turnaround to renewed support from family and a changed outlook on life.