Texans set to sign UFL standout for 2025 season

Cornerback Damon Arnette, who spent the 2025 United Football League season in Houston, is set to remain in the city for his next opportunity in the NFL.

According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans will sign Arnette to their 90-man roster. The former first-round pick recently worked out for the team.

This marks Arnette’s first time on an NFL roster since early 2022. He was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was released during his rookie season after a video surfaced showing him making threats while carrying a firearm. Arnette signed a future contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 but was released following an arrest for assault.

Arnette was a standout at Ohio State, where he played five seasons and started 38 games at cornerback. He was part of three consecutive outright Big Ten championship teams and played in four victories over rival Michigan. Arnette earned All-Big Ten honors three times, including second-team recognition by both coaches and media in 2019. He recorded five career interceptions, 22 pass breakups and 140 tackles during his college career. One of his most memorable plays was a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown against Indiana in 2019, the fourth-longest such return in Ohio State history.

He returned to professional football with the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL, where his strong play earned him another shot in the NFL. Now, Arnette will have a chance to revive his career with the Texans.