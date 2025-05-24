Texans urged to part ways with former second-round pick

The Houston Texans have had quite the shuffling at the wide receiver position over the last two or three offseasons, and this one was no different.

Because of yet even more additions, one expert believes the Texans should look to move on from 2022 second-round pick John Metchie III. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton reasoned with the idea.

"This offseason, the Texans acquired Christian Kirk from the Jaguars and drafted Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the second and third rounds, respectively," Moton wrote. "Houston has put the writing on the wall for Metchie's departure and should place him on the trade block."

To trade Metchie would make sense for multiple reasons. But, Moton makes it sound like he will be heavily sought after if the Texans were to make him available.

The Texans trading John Metchie might not be as easy as it sounds

"He showed the ability to overcome adversity, recovering from acute promyelocytic leukemia, and is only 24 with major upside. Metchie will have a market if available," Moton finished.

To be frank, I disagree here. I don't know if Metchie would have as strong of a market as some might believe.

First of all, he's going into the final year of his rookie contract. It's hard to believe, but that's the reality of it.

Second, Metchie has had a hard time working his way onto the field even when injuries have mounted around him. He's only caught 40 passes in two seasons. The 2024 campaign did see him play 45 percent of offensive snaps, but he wasn't a focal point.

If there was a team out there who offered something along the lines of a sixth-round pick, that seems fair. But, anything more would be too high a price to gamble on a guy who's going to be a free agent after this year.