Texans send unmistakable message to these 4 players with NFL Draft choices

Following the 2025 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans now have a much better picture of where they're headed going into the coming season.

Having addressed some key positions, Houston immediately struck a little fear into the hearts of a few players on the current roster. This is the sad reality of it all, after draft weekend, but while the Texans upgraded their roster they also sent some strong messages within their locker room.

Among all the picks Houston made, a few of them in particular are going to have an impact on the future of notable veterans.

A few specific Texans veterans should be on thin ice after the 2025 NFL Draft

WR Tank Dell

When the Texans chose to spend an early pick on Jayden Higgins, that decision immediately drew attention to Tank Dell. And, that isn't saying Dell deserves to lose his job by any means. But, he's coming off his second-straight severe injury to start his young career and won't return until late into the season.

Spending high draft capital on Higgins all but signals that the Texans could view Dell as a player they're willing to let go of after his rookie contract is up, or even put on the trade block when he's finally healthy.

WR John Metchie III

To double-up on wide receiver, the Texans drafted Higgins' college teammate in Jaylin Noel just a little later, bringing college football's greatest wide receiver duo to Houston. There is no way the Texans don't instantly view Noel and Higgins a large part of their future alongside Nico Collins, which means this isn't just bad news for Dell, but also John Metchie III.

Although his story is as inspirational as it gets, Metchie's time is now limited in Houston.

RB Joe Mixon

We already wrote a little about why Joe Mixon might be in hot water following the Texans' drafting of Woody Marks, but just to reiterate, Houston very well could have drafted their future starter out of USC.

Mixon is inching closer to the age of 30 and Marks comes in as a fairly-high draft pick that will compete for time right away.

OT Blake Fisher

As one of the worst-graded offensive tackles last season, via Pro Football Focus, Blake Fisher is curently slotted in at right tackle. But, when the Texans drafted Aireontae Ersery out of Minnesota, that instantly put not only Fisher in danger, but also potentially Cam Robinson.

Robinson is the better of the two, and although Ersery played left tackle, he did begin his college career coming in as a right tackle, thus he could be moved back there if the Texans are more comfortable with Robinson on the left side and want an upgrade over Fisher.